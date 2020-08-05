PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to attend Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan

He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 5th August 2020 11:33 am IST

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ayodhya from the national capital to take part in the Ram temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony scheduled to be held later on Wednesday.

In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi’s first halt will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Saryu Ghat has also been decorated.

Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close