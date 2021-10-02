PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

By PTI|   Published: 2nd October 2021 8:39 pm IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New DelhiL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gandhi Smriti in Delhi on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo /Atul Yadav)
