PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New DelhiL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gandhi Smriti in Delhi on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (PTI Photo) New DelhiL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gandhi Smriti in Delhi on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo \/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo \/Atul Yadav)