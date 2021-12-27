PM Modi praises Telugu poet and librarian in Mann ki Baat

Hyderabad: In his weekly address “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised an elderly Telugu professor and poet Dr Kurela Vithalacharya (84) for opening a library in Telangana.

Dr Vithalacharya has collected two lakhs of books and built a library in Yellanki of Ramannapet Mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvangiri District. He dedicated the library to the people of the state.

Speaking about the event PM said, “My dear countrymen, our India is endowed with many extraordinary talents, whose work inspires others to do something. One such person is Dr. Kurella Vittalacharya Ji from Telangana. He is 84 years old.”

“Vithalacharya Ji exemplifies the fact that when it comes to fulfilling your dreams, age doesn’t matter at all,” he added.

Modi also talks about Vithalacharya’s life journey, how he encourage and fulfilled his dreams and turned them into reality. He also said that from childhood Vitthalacharya Ji wanted to open a big library.

“The country was enslaved during the poet’s childhood. Some circumstances were such that the childhood dream remained just a dream over time. Vitthalacharya Ji, hence become a lecturer and studied the Telugu language,” said the PM.

He continued expressing, “Six to seven years ago, he once again began fulfilling his dream. He built a library with his own books. He put his life earnings into this. Gradually people started joining and contributing to it. This library is at Ramannapet division in Yadadri-Bhuvangiri district, there are nearly two lakh books.”

“Vittalacharya Ji says that when it comes to studies, none else should have to face the difficulties he had to. Today he feels very happy to see that a large number of students are getting its benefits. Inspired by his efforts, people of many other villages have started setting up libraries,” Modi added.

In his address, the PM also mentioned his next plans for “Pariksha Pe Charcha” with scholars. For this, registration will be open on “MyGov.in” from December 28. This registration will proceed until January 20 in the coming year.