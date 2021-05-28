PM Modi praises TRS MP Santosh Kumar’s initiative ‘Green India Challenge’

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the ‘Green India challenge’ a latest initiative undertaken by Telangana rashtra samithi (TRS) rajya sabha, member of parliament (MP)Joginapalli Santosh Kumar.

Modi lauded his work as a botanist to guide the youth on greenery. He wrote a letter to him urging everyone to read the book.

Apart from enhancing greenery, PM also specially congratulated the MP for initiating and continuing the Green India Challenge, which conveys the need for cleanliness.

In his letter, the Prime Minister reminded us that the central government is taking many steps to preserve our rich heritage in nature. Measures such as increasing the share of renewable sources of energy, including solar energy, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and banning single plastic use reflect our undying commitment towards environment conservation.

Prime Minister Modi also made a special mention of the book on Botany ‘Vruksha Vedam’ published by MP Santosh Kumar, highlighting the uniqueness of the Green India Challenge.

MP Santosh Kumar specially thanked the Prime Minister for congratulating him on the Green India Challenge in a letter. With the encouragement given by the Prime Minister, he said, the Green India Challenge will be taken further.

Santosh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “What a way to start the day Sir! Immense pleasure to have your kind words for #GreenIndiaChallenge and your valuable message for #VrikshaVedam. This adds sanctity to the cause. It would be great if you could kindly participate in #GIC to take a giant leap in India & world over.”