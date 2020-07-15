PM Modi reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing development work at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand with a focus on facilities for travellers, his office said.

Last month also the prime minister had reviewed the progress of the development work at the shrine.

The discussions centred around furthering the divinity of Kedarnath temple and Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya’s ‘samadhi sthal’, maintaining cleanliness and ensuring extensive development, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The review also focussed on ensuring that travellers get all facilities on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route and arrangements be made to showcase the historical and cultural significance of the pilgrimage using technology, it added.

