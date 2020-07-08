PM Modi to address the global audience on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020 on Thursday, his first speech to a global audience in the post-COVID-19 era.

Modi tops a list of speakers across three days between Thursday and Saturday, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Skills Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, from India.

The line-up covers a special address by The Prince of Wales and several UK Cabinet Ministers, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and International Trade Secretary Lizz Truss – all underlining the centrality of India to a post-COVID, post-Brexit Britain, a statement from Manoj Ladwa, Founder & CEO, India Inc Group & Chairman, India Global Week said.

Other international speakers on a diverse range of topics, from geopolitics and business to culture and diaspora, and across four-country streams of Australia, Singapore, the UK, and the US include Steve Waugh, Former Australian Cricketer; Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum; Chng Kai Fong, Managing Director, Economic Development Board, Singapore; and William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London.

Other big highlights include Kunal Nayyar, of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fame, in conversation with Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation; a conversation with Spiritual Leader Sri Ravi Shankar.

Source: IANS