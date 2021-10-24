PM Modi to launch new health infrastructure scheme on Oct 25

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the biggest health infrastructure scheme — Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) worth Rs 64,180 crore on Monday from his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will be in the state to unveil nine medical colleges from Siddhartha Nagar, and 30 projects worth Rs 5,000 crore, along with the national medical scheme from Varanasi.

Under this scheme, the work of infrastructure, surveillance, and research among others will be carried out in urban and rural areas.

The union government announced the PMASBY for the health sector including a set of reforms and initiatives for long-term infrastructure strengthening the public health system.

According to the government spokesman, the PMASBY Scheme with an outlay of about Rs 64,180 crore over five years had been announced in the budget 2021-22.

The Prime Minister will launch the scheme on October 25 during his second visit to UP within a week.

Directions have been issued for the participation of healthcare professionals and staff from functional health and wellness centres at the Panchayat level, Block PHCs and CHCs, sub-district and district hospitals at the block and district level, and the Government Medical College of Varanasi through virtual means.

The measures under the PMASBY scheme for the health sector focus on developing capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels — primary, secondary, and tertiary and on preparing health systems in responding effectively to the current and future pandemics/disasters.

The scheme provides a much-needed infusion of funds to develop the infrastructure needed for strengthening state health systems and meeting future pandemic needs.