PM Modi’s 70th birthday be celebrated as “Communal Harmony/National Integration Day”

New Delhi: On the auspicious birth anniversary of Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India and the global peacemaker, on September 17, 2020, I, on behalf of MANUU and the Muslim community, convey my feelings of heart and soul that the occasion be celebrated as the “Sampradayik Sauhard Diwas” (Communal Harmony/ National Integration Day) owing to his vast acceptance among all the socio-religious sections in the country and the world for being globally the most revered statesman. When Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday can be celebrated as “Children’s Day” and Dr S Radhakrishnan’s birthday can be celebrated as the “Teacher’s Day”, why not PM Modi’s birthday be celebrated as “Communal Harmony Day”? Bakht asks a question.

Shri Narendra Modi has proved that among the Muslim countries, he happens to be the most popular of all the world leaders as seven of them, have bestowed their highest awards on the Indian Prime Minister which is a matter of pride for the Indian Muslims. It goes to the credit of Shri Modi to have organized the international, “World Sufi Conference” in India on March 17, 2016.

While Dubai constructed the first Hindu temple, Saudi Arab published the Arabic translation of the “Ramayana” during the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit.

Time and again, Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has asserted about the Muslim community, “I wish that Muslims hold the holy Quran in one hand and the computer in another.” At another occasion, he said, “Muslims are like our sons and daughters and we want to treat them with equality on par with others.” I humbly request to all the places of religious importance that prayers for the health and longevity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, India’s progress and safety from Covid-19 be conducted.

