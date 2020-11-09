PM Modi’s Diwali wish, ‘Support Indian talent’

New Delhi, Nov 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his call to support local businesses this festive season, backing Union Minister Smriti Irani’s tweet on the issue.

“Diwali is approaching. Inspired by the festive spirit, let us spread brightness, happiness and prosperity. Support Indian talent,” tweeted the Prime Minister with the hashtag Local4Diwali.

The Prime Minister also attached a tweet by Union textile minister Smriti Irani where she posted an audio visual, urging Indians to buy local products this Diwali. The video makes a strong pitch for buying local handicrafts and local sweets this time around.

Irani had tweeted, “Help local craftsmen and businesses to prosper & support aLocal for Vocal’ movement for an aAatmaNirbhar Bharat’ as envisaged by PM Narendra Modi Ji.”

A slew of top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda, too have urged people to buy local goods this Diwali. Celebrities like Aditi Rao Haydari and Raveena Random too have joined this online movement.

Source: IANS

