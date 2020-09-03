PM Modi’s personal website hacked later restored: Twitter

This account is hacked by John Wick

By Mansoor Updated: 3rd September 2020 10:22 am IST

New Delhi: Twitter on Thursday said that the account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s website was hacked, and was later restored.

“We’re aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted. Advice on keeping your account secure can be found,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

According to reports, the hacker put out messages seeking donations to the Prime Minister’s relief fund for COVID-19 using bitcoins.

“This account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall,” the message reportedly said.

On August 30, cybersecurity firm Cyble had claimed that hacker group John Wick was behind a data breach at Paytm Mall, the e-commerce unit of Paytm.

Twitter said at this stage, there is no indication or evidence of any correlation between this account compromise and the incident that took place in July.

In July, accounts of Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and other high-profile users were also compromised.

Source: PTI
