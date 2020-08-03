PM, President extend warm greetings on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and leaders across the political spectrum on Monday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between brother and sister. On this day, sisters tie a talisman or amulet around the wrists of their brothers and receive a gift in return. Rakhi symbolises love, affection and mutual trust.

Respected @Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation.



Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress. https://t.co/FoLQdjrxEi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi acknowledged Raksha Bandhan greetings from spiritual and humanitarian leader Mata Amritanandamayi and said that blessing from her and India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power) gives him strength.

"Respected Mata Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India's Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India's growth and progress," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The tweet came in a reply to a video message, wherein Mata Amritanandamayi hoped that the prime minister gets more courage to deal with the challenges and take measures to protect the nation.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi thanked veteran singer and legend Lata Mangeshkar for her wishes on the special occasion. In a special video message, the singer rued that she could not send the Rakhi this year due to the current situation.

“You have worked so hard for the country; the citizens will not forget that. If possible, on this day of Rakhi, promise us that you will take this country to greater heights,” she said in the video, which also had a slide-show of her photos with PM Modi.

In response to the video, the Prime Minister said, “Lata Didi, your emotional message on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan is full of inspiration and energy. With the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters, our country will touch new heights and achieve new successes. May you be healthy and live long, this is my prayer to God.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended wishes on the auspicious day and asked people to secure the honour and dignity of women.

Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2020

"Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women," the President said.

In a sweet gesture, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph of him hugging his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to extend Raksha Bandhan wishes. “Wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan,” he posted with the photo.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed Raksha Bandhan as a symbol of love between brothers and sisters and of Indian values. “My best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The festival is a symbol of love between brothers and sisters and Indian values,” he tweeted.

Source: IANS