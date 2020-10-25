PM to address national conference on Vigilance on Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on Tuesday during the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Modi will address the event at 5 p.m. and it will be webcast live. All Organizations have been advised to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines such as wearing masks, ‘Do Gaj ki Doori’ and washing one’s hands at all locations and events.

In addition, all Organisations have been directed to strictly adhere to the economic measures issued by the Ministry of Finance. The event is being hosted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Central Vigilance Commission observes the Vigilance Awareness Week from October 27 to November 2. This is observed every year during the week in which the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (October 31) falls. This awareness week campaign affirms our commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation.

In 2020, the Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from 27th October to 2nd November, 2020 with the theme, “Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)”.

This theme was finalized after putting the suggestive themes on the website and obtaining the opinion of Chief Vigilance Officers on the proposed theme for the year.

“The Commission believes that corruption is a major hindrance to the progress of the nation. All sections of society need to be vigilant in order to uphold integrity in all aspects of our national life,” said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in a statement.

The Commission desires that all organisations focus on internal (housekeeping) activities which are to be taken up in campaign mode as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week this year. This includes improvement of internal processes, time bound disposal of work and systemic improvements leveraging technology.

It emphasises making all processes transparent, including payment to outsourced workers, house allotments, updation and digitization of assets including land records, condemnation of old furniture and weeding out old records following prescribed procedures and extant rules.

A Organisations have been advised to identify and implement systemic improvements within their organisations. They may then upload them on their organisation’s website in the public domain. This may be sent to the Central Vigilance Commission in order to ensure wider dissemination of the systemic improvements and good governance measures.

The Preventive Vigilance module has been included in the training curriculum for the foundation training course of probationary officers of Banks and some other cadres such as scientists. The Mid- Career Training Programme for middle level officers of the organised Group A services under various Ministries of the Central government also includes a module on Preventive Vigilance.

Source: IANS

