PM to chair NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meet on Feb 20

New Delhi, Feb 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the NITI Aayog’s sixth Governing Council meeting on Saturday in which Ladakh will take part for the first time as a Union Territory (UT).

The agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level, and health and nutrition.

The Prime Minister will attend the meeting at 10.30 a.m. via video conferencing.

The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs) with legislatures, and Lt Governors of other UTs.

“The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

This time, other UTs headed by Administrators have also been invited to join, it said, adding the meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog, and other senior officials of the Central government.

