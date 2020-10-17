PM to virtually address Mysore University Convocation on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore, the very first university of Karnataka, on Monday via video conferencing.

He is scheduled to address at at 11:15 am on MOnday morning.

The Governor of Karnataka, along with other dignitaries of the University, would be present on the occasion.

Members of the Syndicate and Academic Council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Statutory Officers, District Officers, Former Vice Chancellors of the University and students & parents will witness the Convocation online.

The University of Mysore was established on July 27, 1916. It was the sixth University in the country and first in the state of Karnataka.

