PM’s food security for poor historic, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday dubbed the extension in food security for 80 crore poor till November as “historic”.

“Modi’s announcement on extending free 5kg rice or wheat to the poor till Diwali and Chhath Puja in November under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is historic and augurs well for the government’s ‘one nation, one ration card’ initiative,” said Yediyurappa in a statement here.

In his 6th nationwide address since the Covid-induced lockdown was enforced on March 25, Modi said in Hindi that food for the needy during the lockdown had been the government’s priority.

“With the hard work of farmers and taxpayers, the country is confronting the most challenging pandemic. As the Prime Minister advised, let us do our duty in this life-saving campaign by maintaining social distancing, wearing mask and sanitising hands to contain the virus spread,” asserted Yediyurappa.

Noting that “Modi is a true friend of the poor, deprived, farmers and labourers”, the Chief Minister said everyone had to follow the path shown by him and strictly observe the guidelines.

Asserting that the people of Karnataka would work hard to make the Prime Minister’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat a success, Yediyurappa said the ‘one nation, one ration card’ was yet another step towards creating an inclusive and self-sufficient new India.

Source: IANS