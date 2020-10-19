‘Pocketful of sunshine’, Anushka Sharma is all smiles in her Insta post

Currently, the couple is in the UAE for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Rasti AmenaUpdated: 19th October 2020 11:40 am IST
'Pocketful of sunshine', Anushka Sharma is all smiles is her Insta post
Image Source: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Anushka Sharma has given the internet a series of very happy and sunshine pictures to look at. 

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared the bright and sunshine pictures where she can be seen smiling and flaunting her baby bump in a pastel peach color dungaree. Sharing the pictures in which she looks glowing, the actress captioned, ‘Pocketful of sunshine’. 

View this post on Instagram

Pocketful of sunshine ☀️☺️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

On Sunday, Virat Kohli shared a glimpse of his pool time with Anushka Sharma on Instagram and assigned a photo courtesy to his fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers. Virat simply captioned the photo with the red heart icon and sunset icons. AB de Villiers was one of the celebs who left a comment on the photo. Perfect – he said in sign language and his comment got liked over 51,000 times. 

READ:  Poor diet top contributor to heart disease deaths globally: Study
View this post on Instagram

❤️🌅 pic credit – @abdevilliers17 😃

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Parents-to-be Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Last month, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

READ:  Ruthless MI stroll to eight-wicket win over KKR

Currently, the couple is in the UAE for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Anushka Sharma is often spotted in the stands, cheering for Virat and his team. On Saturday, she joined cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancee, YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, in cheering for RCB.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Rasti AmenaUpdated: 19th October 2020 11:40 am IST
Back to top button