Poco X2 starts receiving MIUI 12 update in India

New Delhi Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has started rolling out its first-ever update to the latest version of in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12 for ‘Poco X2’ users in India.

The MIUI 12 stable update for POCO X2 comes with build number V12.0.1.0.QGHINXM and weighs 813MB in size, GizmoChina reported.

The new version comes with several new features and improvements to existing features.

MIUI 12 gets massive upgrades in the privacy section.

The OS will now notify every time an app is accessing a sensitive feature such as the cameras, microphone, contacts, location and more.

MIUI 12 also brings stock Android 10 navigation gestures, a new quick reply feature, floating windows and a new universal casting feature that supports Miracast standard.

The Xiaomi Mi 8, which is identical to POCO F1 received the MIUI 12 stable update in China last week and the company will soon roll it out the update to F1 and the latest POCO M2 Pro in the coming days.

Source: IANS