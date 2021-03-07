POCSO invoked against 4 for raping minor girl in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 6 : A minor girl has alleged that she was gang raped by four men on March 3 in Gurugram’s Basai Enclave area, the police said on Saturday.

“We are probing the matter, all four accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector-10 police station, told IANS.

The 12-year-old girl lives with her family in the Basai Enclave area. The victim told the police that she used to talk to Matru, who is one of the accused men, on the phone. He took undue advantage of her friendship and allegedly raped her on March 3 at his house. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the victim’s mother told the police.

Later, the girl disclosed the matter to her family who reported it to the police.

However, according to the police, the victim has also named three other people who have been identified as Rishi, Suraj and Deepak, all of whom are residents of the Basai Enclave area.

“We are verifying the facts of the matter. A case of rape under relevant section of the POCSO Act was registered against the four accused. Further probe is on, Sunil Kumar said.

