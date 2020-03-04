menu
Poland reports first case of coronavirus

Posted by Neha Published: March 04, 2020, 7:35 pm IST
Poland reports first case of coronavirus

Warsaw: The Polish Health Ministry on Wednesday reported the first case of the novel coronavirus in the country, involving a person who had returned from Germany.

The patient has been quarantined at a hospital in the Polish city of Zielona Gora and is in stable condition, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said in a press conference.

Several European countries have reported cases of coronavirus through the past few weeks. Italy has reported the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 outside of Asia.

First originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, coronavirus has spread to several countries across the world, including India.

Source: ANI
