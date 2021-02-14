Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on Lakha Sidhana

New Delhi, Feb 14 : With Delhi Police continuing with its investigations in the January 26 violence during the ‘tractor march’ in Delhi, it has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of another key accused Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana.

Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell are conducting raids in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR in search of the gangster turned activist Sidhana, who has been in hiding since the violence on January 26. However, he has been posting videos on the social media.

Following the violence, Delhi Police had announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh, and Rs 50,000 each for Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Ikbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the violence that saw at least one death and injuries to scores of persons, including policemen.

Deep Sidhu and Ikbal Singh were later arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence and taken to the spot on Saturday by Crime Branch to recreate the crime scene.

