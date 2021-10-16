Police busts two member interstate ganja smuggling racket

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone team along with Malakpet police busted a two member interstate ganja smuggling racket and seized 300 ks contraband.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar said that the police have intercepted a Tata goods carriage near Moosarambagh cross roads at Malakpet and upon searching the vehicle the police have found Ganja bags concealed under empty plastic trays weighing about 300 kg Ganja.

He said that the kingpin of the racket Vilas Bhausaheb Dhokane hails from Aurangabad and he along with Dnyaneshwar Mohite has been into the ganja smuggling business and procuring Ganja from Narsipatnam area Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and transporting to Ahmed Nagar, Maharashtra State and selling to customers on higher price.

As per their plan transporting goods from Maharashtra to Vizag area they came into contact with Ganja supplier cum trader by name Vanapalli Naga Sai of Narsipatnam and purchased Ganja for Rs. 1500/- per kg.Few days back the peddlers came into contact with their agent Vanapalli Naga Sai and struck a deal for purchasing about 300 KGs of Ganja.

Anjani Kumar said the peddlers gang went to Nakkapalli Cross road, Vizag with their goods vehicle along with empty trays, stayed a few days at trucks parking points, the ganja was procured from the Visakhapatnam agency area and started transporting it to Hyderabad.

On October 16, the police intercepted a lorry loaded with contraband ganja at Moosarambagh Cross road, in the limits of Malakpet police station. The value of the seized Ganja market value is about Rs 30,00,000/- and also seized the goods vehicle Reg No. MH20EL1473 valued at Rs 15.86 lakh.