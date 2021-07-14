Police cautions against fake’TS Police’ job notification

Hyderabad: An online notification released in the name of Telangana State Police Recruitment Board has come as surprise to the police authorities. Police officials advised the public not to believe such fake notifications.

The “TS police notification-2021” is a fake one, the officials stated. The notification stated that the recruitment is for a total of 19,725 posts, out of which 425 are SI posts, while the other posts are Civil, AR and TSSP constables. Applications will be received from July 22 and the examination will be held on December 27.

Details relating to number of posts reserved for OBCs, B CS, S Cs and STs, marks for each subject, etc are also mentioned in the 31-page notification. It also mentioned the website from where the hall tickets can be downloaded