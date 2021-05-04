Police complaint filed against ‘Vakeel Saab’ movie makers

Hyderabad: A man by name Sudhakar today lodged a complaint with Panjagutta police against the makers of power star Pawan Kalyan Vakeel Saab movie.

In his complaint he alleged that the makers had used his phone number in the movie without taking his prior permission. He said that the illegal usage of his phone number in one of the scenes of the movie was now causing a lot of problems to him. He claimed that he was receiving phone calls from unknown people due to the same .

He also claimed that the callers were misbehaving with him during their phone calls. He urged the police to take action against the makers of the movie. However the police have not yet booked any case in the issue so far. He said that his phone number was put up on a photograph of Anjali in the movie.