Police constable held for harassing woman

By SM Bilal Published: July 12, 2020, 6:40 pm IST

Hyderabad: A police constable belonging to Telangana State Special police (TSSP) 12th Battalion on Sunday was arrested by Banjara Hills police for allegedly harassing a woman.

According to the sources few days back P Veera Babu police constable had taken lift from a woman in car in till Chief Minister’s camp office. Meanwhile he had taken her mobile phone number from her.

Later he allegedly started messaging the lady over whatsapp and other lewd texts. The lady filed a complaint with Banjara Hills police upon which a case under IPC section 354 and 509 was registered and Sunday he was arrested.

Categories
Hyderabad
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close