Police constable held for harassing woman

Hyderabad: A police constable belonging to Telangana State Special police (TSSP) 12th Battalion on Sunday was arrested by Banjara Hills police for allegedly harassing a woman.

According to the sources few days back P Veera Babu police constable had taken lift from a woman in car in till Chief Minister’s camp office. Meanwhile he had taken her mobile phone number from her.

Later he allegedly started messaging the lady over whatsapp and other lewd texts. The lady filed a complaint with Banjara Hills police upon which a case under IPC section 354 and 509 was registered and Sunday he was arrested.