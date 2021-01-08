Police grill Radhika Kumaraswamy for over 4 hours in cheating case

Bengaluru, Jan 8 : Sandalwood actor-producer Radhika Kumaraswamy on Friday appeared before the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru after the police found monetary transactions between her and the prime accused in a cheating case.

As per the CCB’s summons, Radhika appeared before them at around 11 am and the inquiry went on till evening. Even though she had refused to react while entering the CCB office, she reluctantly reacted while she was returning after her interrogation, telling reporters that she had nothing to hide as all her business dealings were ‘transparent’.

“I answered all the queries raised by the CCB patiently, but I cannot reveal anything here about what transpired inside. I will cooperate with the investigating agency anytime to complete the probe,” she said.

In response to a question, she said that she is not going anywhere and will continue to be in Bengaluru. “If the CCB summons me again, I will appear before them,” she said.

Radhika also claimed that the police did not hold a face-to-face inquiry with the prime accused Yuvaraj. The doubts rose when Yuvaraj too was brought to the CCB office by the police soon after Radhika had entered the office.

Radhika was summoned by the CCB, which found monetary transactions worth Rs 75 lakh between her and Yuvaraj.

It is worth noting here that in December last year, the CCB had arrested 52-year-old Yuvaraj alias Swamy for allegedly impersonating as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and cheating government job aspirants of several lakhs of rupees.

In a hurriedly convened press conference on Wednesday, the actor had said that she knew Yuvaraj for the last 17 years and that he had approached her to act in the lead role in a period drama, ‘Natyarani Shantala’.

Radhika said that Yuvaraj was also her family’s astrologer and that his predictions about her life, career and also her father’s death had come true. She said that thus she had developed deep trust in Yuvaraj and was shocked when she came to know about his arrest last year.

On December 16, 2020, the CCB had said that it had seized 100 cheques worth Rs 91 crore from Yuvaraj’s residence after his arrest.

It may also be recalled that Radhika had hit the headline in November 2010 after she revealed that she was married to former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. According to her, they had married in 2006 and had a daughter. Radhika is presently aged about 34 years.

Kumaraswamy had married Anitha Kumaraswamy in 1986 and they have a son, Nikhil Gowda, who is presently heading the Janata Dal (S) youth wing and had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 general elections from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. He had lost to Independent candidate Sumalatha, widow of film actor and former minister Ambareesh.

Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha Kumaraswamy is also a two-time MLA of the JD (S). Between 2008 and 2013, she represented the Madhugiri constituency in Tumkuru, while presently she is representing the Ramanagara constituency since 2018.

She is also a film and TV serial producer and channel owner. Kumaraswamy is also into film production and distribution. He has produced several Kannada films, including ‘Chandra Chakori’, a huge hit. ‘Surya Vamsha’, which was directed by S. Narayan, was the first movie produced by Kumaraswamy under Chennambika films, named after his mother.

In 2016, his banner also produced his son’s debut movie ‘Jaguar’.

