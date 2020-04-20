Police to implement strict Lockdown from Tuesday: DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Telangana M Mahender Reddy on Monday told that from tomorrow the police will be strictly implementing the lockdown and fully concentrate on containment zones.

Addressing a press meet at state police headquarters DGP informed that, it has been found in most of the urban areas where there has been a violation of lockdown rules. “Now the police will work on two priorities one is strict implementation of lockdown rules and another on surveillance over the containment zones,” said Mahender Reddy.

He informed that since commencing of lockdown and till date the police have seized as many as 1, 21,000 vehicles across the state, in Hyderabad 69,000 vehicles were seized. He informed after the Chief Minister’s announcement on Sunday against House owners not to force the tenants for paying rents, In a single day Dial 100, police control room have received 36 calls alleging the harassment by the owners. As a first chance they have been let off with counselling, but in future cases will be booked in this regard.

He further told that from Tuesday, in order to ensure the implementation of 3KM radius norm during the lockdown, any person coming out of home for purchasing grocery shall carry an Identity card which has an address printed over it. If this rule is violated the vehicle will be immediately seized. For minor ailments, people can go to the nearby hospital carrying an ID proof, but anyone intending to visit the super speciality hospital has to carry necessary documents. In order to contain COVID-19, he stressed the need for social distancing.

All the Government employees in Telangana will be issued ID cards with six different colours for working in shift system.

Mahender Reddy also informed that all the members of Tablighi Jamaat who have visited Delhi, Nizamuddin Markaz have been and tests have been conducted upon them and their contacts too.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.