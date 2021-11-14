Police issue FIR to journalists for covering riots in Tripura

Published: 14th November 2021
File photo

Hyderabad: The Tripura police on Sunday filed first information reports(FIRs) against two journalists who covered the recent anti-Muslim violence in the state.

The FIRs were registered based on a complaint by Kanchan Das in which he alleged that Samriddhi Sakinua and Jha Swarna made an instigating speech against Hindus and the Tripura government while visiting people from the Muslim community in the Paul Bazaar area.

Alleging that the journalists were a part of the criminal conspiracy to damage the communal harmony of Tripura and malign the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Tripura government, he said that the journalists blamed Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for burning a mosque in the Paul Bazaar area.

Samriddhi Sakunia took to Twitter and stated that VHP had filed a complaint against her and Jha Swarna.

