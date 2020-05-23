Police joins the T-Consult app to deliver health care services

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police in colleberation with Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) on Friday launched “T- Consult’’ app with the tagline ‘Health in a snap’.

The app was launched by Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat, on Friday at Rachakonda CP Office in Neradmet.

Mahesh Bhagwat through the “T- Consult’’ app consulted with Pulmonologist Dr Vishnun Rao, Swasa Hospital CEO and had online medical consultation.

Commissioner said with the T-consult app the tele medicine facility has come as a breather in the times of lockdown. With this T-Consult app Rachakonda Police Commissionerate will be second in the country after Cyberabad where all the police persons have access to telemedicine and e-doctor facility . As part of this, various medical specialists will list out the time slots they will be available for tele-consultation and people will seek an appointment online.

Following the tele consultation, the prescription will also be sent to the concerned patients online. in presence of ADCP Admin Shilpavalli, IT Cell Inspector Ravi kumar, Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) Global President Sandeep Kumar Makthala, Rachakonda Police officers Association President Bhadra Reddy.

