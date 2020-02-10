Delhi Police unleashes brutalities on Jamia students

Scores of students of Jamia Millia Islamia sustained injuries after security forces personnel resorted to the lathi charge near Holy Family hospital during a protest against the CAA-NRC in Delhi.
Topics: CAA-NRC Jamia Millia Islamia
-
Delhi poll result shows “broom” of AAP sweeping BJP’s “lotus”
-
Old city Mahankali Temple: Taslima Nasreen Jibes at Akbar Owaisi
-
Delhi poll result: AAP poised for hat-trick win
-
Mohammed Pahelwan passes away
-
Asaduddin reacts after cops hit women students on private parts
-
Dejected Ex-Hotel worker climbs up tower at LB Stadium
-
Live: Delhi Assembly election results
-
Coronavirus: Over 1000 died in China
-
UK calls coronavirus ‘serious’ threat, reports new cases
-
Delhi: All India Lawyers Council launched