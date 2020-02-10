menu
11 Feb 2020, Tue Islamic Calender
Delhi Police unleashes brutalities on Jamia students

Posted by Safoora Updated: February 10, 2020, 6:51 pm IST
Scores of students of Jamia Millia Islamia sustained injuries after security forces personnel resorted to the lathi charge near Holy Family hospital during a protest against the CAA-NRC in Delhi.

