Police nabs an inter-state drug peddler, seizes 40kg of ganja

Hyderabad: The city police on Tuesday nabbed an inter-state drug peddler from Central Bus station, and seized 40 kilo grams of ganja from him.

The offender, Vanapalli Naga Sai is said to have been indulging in illegal activities such as inter-state drug peddling for quite some time now. The police revealed that Sai had contacts with certain drug peddlers from other states, as he used to purchase drugs from them for Rs 1500 and would then sell them to drug traders for Rs 5000 depending on the customer’s demand. It was also revealed that Sai was in touch with drug peddlers from Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP and other states and would supplying ganja to them secretly.

The offender had recently come in contact with Prem Singh, who ordered 40 kilo grams of ganja for Rs 2 lakh and asked him to deliver it at the Central Bus Station. Upon receiving a tip-off a team from Commissioner’s task force, the North Zone team, along with Afzalgunj Police, apprehended Sai at the location in question.

The police seized the drugs worth Rs 4 lakh along with a mobile phone from the accused. The accused and the seized items were handed over to the station house officer of the Afzalgunj police station for further investigation and they were booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.