Police officer among 62 people infected with COVID in Shamli

The district in western Uttar Pradesh has 470 active cases as on Tuesday evening.

By Mansoor Published: 9th September 2020 1:51 pm IST
7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 557 new cases in Rajasthan

Muzaffarnagar: Sixty-two people, including a police officer, have been infected with COVID-19 in neighbouring Shamli district taking the total number of cases to 1,454, officials said on Wednesday.

A 50-year-old patient, who was referred to a hospital in Meerut, died on Tuesday evening.

According to District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, 62 more people tested positive for COVID-19 taking the number of active cases to 470 in Shamli.

Among the infected was the SHO of Thana Bhawan police station.

The district has so far reported 1,454 coronavirus cases.

Source: PTI
