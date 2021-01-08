Police oppose bail to former minister Akhila Priya in kidnapping case

Hyderabad,: The City Police has opposed bail to former minister of Andhra Pradesh state Bhuma Akhila Priya, who is the prime accused in the sensational kidnapping case of hockey player Praveen Rao and his two brothers. The police filed a counter in response to the bail petition filed by Akhila Priya in the case.

In their counter, the police told a court that they didn’t have intention to file a false against the former minister. They told the court that special teams were busy gathering mode evidences in the Case and added that they also had the duty of recording the statements of the witnesses.

The police told the court that the grant of bail to Akhila Priya may prompt her to threaten and influences the witnesses . They also said that local people were scared of the acts of the accused.

They further said that Akhila Priya had enough financial and political resources to the influence the witnesses. The police also filed a separate petition seeking seven days police custody of her. In their petition, they told the court that they found the involvement of Akhila Priya in more number of criminal cases.

They also told the court that they would have to recover the documents executed by the victims following the threats of Akhila Priya and others.