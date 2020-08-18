Police probing smartphone angle behind K’taka girl’s suicide

Bengaluru, Aug 18 : A 15-year-old girl committed suicide in Sagade in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, purportedly for not being able to afford a smartphone to attend online classes, an official said on Tuesday. The police are probing the smartphone angle.

“A 15-year-old girl committed suicide in Chamarajanagar’s Sagade village for unknown reasons; we are investigating the matter,” a police officer told IANS.

The young girl consumed pesticide on Monday and succumbed to its poisoning at the government hospital at around 7 p.m.

She was studying in Class X at the Sagade government school.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

“The parents of the deceased girl gave a written complaint about the suicide and we are investigating whether the stated reason for the suicide is true,” he said.

According to the police, both the parents, Rajesh and Padma, are in their mid 40s and workk as labourers.

Though the version that the girl committed suicide because her parents could not buy her a smartphone is doing the rounds, the police are not endorsing it for now, saying the truth will come out only after the investigation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.