‘Police Raj’ in AP led to Muslim family’s suicide: Naidu

Amaravati: AP Police and the state government is responsible for the suicide of auto driver Abdul Salaam family in Nandyal of Kurnool district, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday. Naidu said the suicide was just a culmination of the series of non-stop atrocities being committed against the BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Police Raj’.

Auto-rickshaw driver Abdul Salam had died by suicide, along with his wife Noor Jahan, daughter Salma and son Khalandar by coming under a goods train near Kaulur village in Kurnool district on November 3. A selfie video of the family came to light on November 7, in which Salam alleged harassment by Nandyal police in a theft case, in which he was not involved.

Following this, the circle inspector and a head constable were arrested on November 8, but they came out on bail within 12 hours.

“We demand a CBI probe into the suicide pact of Salam and his family. The Nandyal police had terrorized and mentally tortured the family, forcing them to take the drastic step. Their deaths seemed like animal sacrifices to the diabolical rule in Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Naidu went on to describe the Nandyal suicide as “highly disturbing”, saying that the psychological blackmail and torture tactics of the police led to the ghastly incident.

He further demanded the dismissal of the circle inspector and the head constable, besides suspension of the local deputy superintendent of police.

“If the DGP fails to act even now, it would lead to further erosion of trust in the system and such atrocities would continue to be repeated. Two IPS officers supervised Salam’s case… which eventually led to filing a faulty remand report. The guilty policemen came out on bail within 12 hours,” Naidu said.

