Police recover jewelry worth Rs. 1.5 Cr from servant thieves

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police cracked a sensational burglary wherein a notorious Gang of six members from Bihar was arrested after chasing them for more than a month.

The police officials along with West Zone team apprehended a dreaded gang of interstate servant thieves and seized diamond Jewellery worth Rs 1.5 Crore and a bike.

The gang is lead by Bhagwat Mukhiya of Bihar who gets employed through an agency in the residences of high profile uptown residents as a cook or domestic help and recruits his accomplices in and around the house and commits theft of very high-value jewellery and other expensive items.

On 10 February 2019, a complaint was lodged at Banjara Hills police station in which the complainant and his family members went to attend the marriage of his cousin brother daughter at GMR Arena Shamshabad and his nephew was only there along with his cook (Ramashish Mukhiya). After some, the complainant nephew left the house for attending the marriage.

On 9 February, when they reached to house and noticed that Jewellery and Cash were missing. They searched for their cook, but he was missing from his room along with his belongings. Further the complainant suspects their cook had committed theft of jewellery and cash. To this effect, a case was registered under section 381 of Indian Penal Code at Police Station Banjara Hills and investigating was taken up.

Further, it is revealed the accused persons involved in the following cases of various states of All Over India.

According to the police official, the gang member Bhola Mukiya who is a dreaded interstate offender gets recruited to his associates Ram Ashish Mukiya, Rahul Mukhiya and others in the houses of rich people through Bhagwath Mukhiya.

Once they join in the house for work, Bhola Mukiya brings all the other members and gets employed them. In the same in nearby houses after working for some days, he along with the assistance of others commits servant theft in rich people houses. While committing the offences they used to carry deadly weapons and if any along with his associates, they will attack the inmates and caused injuries.

