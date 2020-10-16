Police retrieves another dead body from city outskirts

Hyderabad: In the ongoing efforts to trace those who have been washed away in Hyderabad floods, the police on Friday retrieved the dead body of a person who was among the eight who lost life.

The dead body of Mohammed Abdul Quddus Qureshi, a resident of Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda who was washed away along with his seven family members was traced in LB Nagar Nagole area.

Though dead bodies of four of women family members were traced yesterday while the other four persons still remained missing.

“We have found the dead body of Quddus Qureshi on Friday morning, efforts are on to trace other bodies” said ACP Rajendra Nagar K Ashok Chakravarthy.