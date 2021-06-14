Police seek custody of social worker Syed Saleem

Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta police on Monday filed a petition before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate seeking three day police custody of social worker Syed Saleem of old city.

On Saturday night he was picked up by the police from his residence at Rein Bazaar in connection with making alleged defamatory statement on social media and on late Sunday night he was sent to judicial remand after producing him before the magistrate.

The counsel for Saleem had filed a bail petition upon which the police have moved a petition before the court seeking his 3 day police custody for the purpose of further investigation. Saleem also runs a NGO by name Raza-E-Ilahi foundation and it is believed that the police also has plans to seek details from him about the funding.

The court however had posted the hearing of bail and custody petition on Tuesday morning.