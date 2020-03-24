Police should not stop Media on Corona, measures: A Narayana

Hyderabad: Telangana State Press Academy Chairman, Allam Narayana today stated that media persons and electronic come under emergency services in the wake of Corona virus problem creating panic and appealed to police not to shop them discharging duties.



In a release here Narayana urged top police officials not to stop or prevent the journalists on duty to disseminate information to people on Corona virus and government measures to fight against Corona virus spread.

Since the state government announced lock down to fight against Corona virus spread, the police should not stop the journalists on duty he said.

He said that media role is emergency and is key to inform people of Corona, duties by doctors, officials and the CMO in the state.



Narayana further stated that Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Home Minister Mahamood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy will create a favourable atmosphere to. Media discharge its duties.

It is time to make collective efforts by the government, officials, police and media to fight the Corona virus scare and prevent its spread in Telangana he asserted.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.