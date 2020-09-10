Police solves mystery behind woman’s murder, accused arrested

Hyderabad: North zone police have solved the mystery behind the murder of a unknown woman whose dead body was found abandoned near a Railway bridge.

On September 8, the Monda Market police have recieved information about lying of a female decomposed dead body with the features as aged in between 30-35 years with dots tattoo mark on the left hand.

Teams have been formed to establish the identity of the unknown deceased and the accused involved and subsequently, the police got information through local person and caught the accused.

Interrogation of the accused revealed the name of the deceased as Bhoolakshmi a native of Prakasham District in Andhra Pradesh.

The accused Mangamuri Venkata Chennaiah a Labour and a native of Prakasham District, Ghansmandi, Secunderabad as a tenant.

According to the police, In the month of February, 2020 the accused came to Hyderabad for eking out his livelihood by doing labour work at the construction sites and staying in Parvathapuram, Uppal.

About 5-months back he came in contact with the deceased who was found sitting alone in the Uppal Bus Stop. He took her to his rented room where they stayed for a couple of days and had developed sexual intimacy.

Both were in the habit of consuming alcohol and the woman used to take money from the accused without his knowledge.

As the deceased was in the habit of taking money from the accused without his knowledge, he disgusted with her attitude and picked up quarrel and brutally assaulted her causing injuries on her face and other parts of her body.

On September 8, the accused killed the woman and concealed the dead body beneath the cot and moved freely to avoid suspicion duly locking the room from outside.

On the same night Venkata Chennaiah lifted the deadbody on his shoulders and thrown it in the unused public toilets situated beneath Bansilalpet Railway track.