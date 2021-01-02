Police solves theft case within 12 hrs of crime,one arrested

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Kachiguda Police Station Hyderabad City on Saturday nabbed an offender and seized intact the stolen property worth of Rs. 35, 00,000/- from his possession within 12 hours of offence.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar informed that Nanda Kusaraju aka Raju @ Nanda Gopal, a male caregiver, is native of Ramanayyapeta, East Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh.

He worked as daily wage laborer for 2 years at Hyderabad. After that with a view to conceal his real identity he got changed his name as Nanda Gopal in an Aadhar card. In the month of February 2018 by seeing “paper add” he joined as a male care taker at plot No. 205, Gokuldham Apartment, Barkatpura, Kachiguda, Hyderabad by submitting his fake Aadhar card as Nanda Gopal by suppressing his original identity and also vehicle number.

Police Commissioner said that he joined as male caretaker to take care of a paralytic Dr. Vijay Sitharam Kale and he is being paid Rs. 36,000/-.

The accused hatched a plan to commit a theft on December 31and as a part of plan the accused got prepared Flat key and Almirah key through a lock-smith who is having shop at Narayanguda flyover.

Taking advantage that the disability of the patient Dr. Sitharam Kale was admitted in Hospital and his wife was attending on him, used duplicate keys of the Flat as well as the Almirah in the home of the above patient and committed theft of gold, silver Ornaments and net cash all worth of Rs. 35,00,000/- and decamped with the booty.

While the investigation is in progress on January 1, the Kachiguda Police having received reliable information about the presence of the accused at Hafeezpet, immediately rushed to Hafeezpet and apprehended the accused person and recovered the entire stolen property, intact.

