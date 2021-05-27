Police sport coronavirus inspired helmets to raise COVID-19 awareness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Wednesday made an attempt to raise awareness among the people by sporting coronavirus inspired helmets. The special drive was conducted at the Mozamjahi Market crossroads.

Later, speaking to the media, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that with support from the public, lockdown is being implemented successfully. He added that still, some persons without any valid reasons are coming out of their homes on motorbikes or cars.

Highlighting the responsibility of the public to stay at their homes, he advised them not to venture out of their residences unnecessarily.

City police commissioner further added that the police department is working very hard in fulfilling its duties.