Police team attacked by mob in UP district

Kaushambhi: A mob attacked a police team in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambhi district that had gone to arrest a person accused of theft.

Sub-inspector K.R. Singh and constable Dilip Singh were seriously injured in the attack in Kachua village on Wednesday night and both have been admitted to the district hospital.

The attackers snatched the sub-inspector’s service revolver.

According to reports, as soon as the team caught the accused Raju, the mob of local residents, led by women, tried to stop the police team.

They started pelting stones at the police team and attacked them with rods and sticks in which the police personnel was injured.

SP Abhinandan said that matter was under investigation and those who had attacked the police would be severely punished.

The SP has also ordered the arrest of the accused and recovery of the missing revolver.

Source: IANS