Police, Ultras exchange fire in Telangana

By Qayam Published: 15th July 2020 12:48 pm IST
Fire

Hyderabad: An exchange of fire took place betweenmembers of banned outfit CPI(Maoist) and police personnel in Telangana’s Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday morning, following which an extensive search operation was launched to nab the ultras who fled.

The exchange of fire (EoF) occurred in the Mallepallitogu forest area at 9 am and on noticing police movement, the Maoists numbering around 30, escaped leaving behind their goods, Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

He said 500 personnel in 25 teams were conducting search operations in Manuguru forest area following a tip off that Maoists sneaked into Telangana from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, when the incident occurred.

Extensive combing was on in the area to nab the ultras, who escaped, the senior police official said.

Source: PTI
Categories
Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close