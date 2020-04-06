Policeman injured in accidental firing in Srinagar

Srinagar: A local police constable was injured in accidental firing on Monday in high security Gupkar Road area of Srinagar city.

Police said a police constable of the Special Security Group (SSG) was injured when his service rifle went off in the SSG lines in Gupkar Road area on Monday.

Police said he was shifted to hospital where attending doctors have described his condition as stable.

The SSG is a special security group carved out of the local police for providing security to VVIPs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Except for former Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah who is protected by the NSG, the lieutenant Governor and former Chief Ministers are protected by the SSG deployed on inner circle security duties.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.