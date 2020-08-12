Political workers, Panchayat members to be provided better security: J&K L-G

Srinagar, Aug 12 : Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that the administration will ensure better security arrangements for political workers and Panchayat representatives.

Speaking at a felicitation function for COVID warriors in Srinagar city, Sinha said the administration will have to be cautious while framing the new security arrangements for political workers and Panchayat representatives who will be provided better security.

He made this statement in the backdrop of a series of attacks on political workers by militants in Kashmir.

The L-G also released a coffee table book highlighting the development works undertaken in J&K during the last one year.

A short film was also screened on the occasion that captured the various aspects of development undertaken in the Union territory since it came under direct central control following the revocation of Article 370 last year.

“The administration led by me will start consultations to create a better atmosphere for a peaceful and better life for the people in J&K,” Sinha said.

He added that the administration will ensure development without disparity.

“This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to. He has told me to work for speedy development of J&K. Development has taken place here, but I feel the speed will have to be increased,” Sinha said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.