Pollard’s 41 takes Mumbai to 149/8 wkts vs SRH

Sharjah, Nov 3 : SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday restricted Mumbai Indians (MI) to 149/8 wickets in 20 overs in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Kieron Pollard’s late charge gave the table toppers MI a boost after Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem stifled them for runs in the middle overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MI scored 51 runs in the last five overs, most of them courtesy Pollard who scored 41 in 25 balls. He hit two fours and four sixes in his innings before falling to his West Indies teammate Jason Holder.

Holder put up yet another influential performance with the ball for SRH in the middle overs, dismissing Nathan Coulter-Nile as well and conceding just 25 runs in his four overs.

MI captain Rohit Sharma’s comeback didn’t last long at the crease. He faced seven balls and scored just four runs before falling to pacer Sandeep. The bowler went on to dismiss Sharma’s opening partner Quinton de Kock and the in-form Ishan Kishan.

In the last match of the group stage, SRH need to win to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Brief scores: MI 149/8 wkts in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 41, Suryakumar Yadav 36; Sandeep Sharma 3/34)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.