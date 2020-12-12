Polling begins for Goa’s 48 Zilla Panchayat seats

SameerPublished: 12th December 2020 10:33 am IST
MP and Nagaland records over 57%, 82.33% polling in bye-elections till 5 pm

Panaji: Polling for 48 Zilla Panchayat (ZP) constituencies in Goa began at 8 am on Saturday.

Voters could be seen queuing up at the polling booths across the state as soon as the process began.

A total of 7,91,814 voters are eligible to cast their vote during the election that will decide the fate of 200 candidates in 48 out of the total 50 ZP constituencies in the state.

In one of the constituencies, the election has been countermanded due to death of a candidate, while in another a BJP candidate has got elected unopposed.

“Early voters came out in large numbers and they queued up before polling stations right from 8 am to exercise their franchise,” a senior police official said.

READ:  Aligarh man beaten up in court for planning interfaith marriage

BJP, Congress and AAP have officially fielded their panels for the elections being fought on party symbols.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 12th December 2020 10:33 am IST
Back to top button