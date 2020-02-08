Polling gathers pace in Delhi, 42.20 pc turnout till 4 pm

A+ A-

New Delhi: Voting in Delhi picked up pace towards the evening with 42.20 per cent voters having cast their exercise by 4 pm. The polling percentage was 30.18 per cent till 3 pm, according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app.

Voting for 70-members Delhi assembly will conclude at 6 pm.

Prominent among those who cast their votes were President Ram Nath Kovind, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, BJP leader LK Advani and Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and S Jaishankar.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also cast their votes.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes including 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. There are 869 third gender voters.

The voting is being held at 13,571 polling stations of which 3,141 are critical and 144 vulnerable polling stations.

The contest is largely triangular between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress. Both BJP and Congress have given a few seats to their allies. AAP had secured a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 seats. The results will be declared on February 11.