Pondy CM says states on the boil after ‘ill-conceived’ CAA

Puducherry: Describing the violence over the amended citizenship law in Delhi as “unfortunate”, Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday called the CAA ‘ill-conceived’.

He said Puducherry government has been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) all along.

PTI quoted Narayanasamy as saying, “Most of the states are on the boil in the wake of implementation of the CAA by the NDA government at the Centre. This and also the NPR and NRC are injurious and ill-conceived.” He told this while addressing a programme organised by the Social Welfare Department to spread awareness among the people on drug abuse.

Condemning the violence which broke out in Delhi over amended Citizenship law killing 18 people, Narayanasamy also referred to the Bihar Assembly which passed a unanimous resolution on Tuesday holding that there is no need for NRC in the state and updating of the NPR should be done according to the 2010 format.