Pooja Bhatt celebrates four years of sobriety

By IANS|   Updated: 23rd December 2020 4:14 pm IST
Mumbai, Dec 23 : Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is celebrating four years of being sober, and says the journey has been very enriching.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to share a photograph of a view of the hills splashed with hues of the pink sky and surrounded with greenery.

“Four years sober today! Earlier it was pink champagne, malt & packed, city bars. Now it is pink skies & deserted,country roads,” Pooja wrote.

“What an enriching,searing journey it has been.Gratitude to life & the divine force that has watched over me, kept me true, vulnerable, strong. #sobrietyrocks,” she added.

Pooja quit drinking in 2016, and has been vocal about her struggle with addiction.

“I stopped drinking by first acknowledging that I had a drinking problem. Because you are a woman and you live in a society where you are always taught or forced to brush things under the carpet. We tend to bury this shameful habit that we have of covering it up and say, ”Oh, we don’t have a problem, it is somebody else’s and I am not that drunk,” Pooja has said in the past.

Pooja shot to stardom in the nineties with her roles in “Daddy”, “Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin”, “Sadak” and “Zakhm”. As a director, she has helmed “Paap”, “Kajraare” and “Jism 2” among other projects.

She was seen in “Sadak 2”, which marked the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades.

